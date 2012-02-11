LONDON Feb 11 British police on Saturday arrested five people at The Sun tabloid newspaper, parent company News Corporation said.

"Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers from Operation Elveden today arrested five employees of The Sun newspaper. Searches have taken place at the homes and offices of those arrested," News Corporation said in a statement.

Police said earlier on Saturday they had arrested eight people as part of investigations into illegal news gathering practices, including payments to police.

Operation Elveden is investigating allegations that journalists paid police officers bribes in return for story tip-offs.