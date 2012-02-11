Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON Feb 11 The editor of Britain's The Sun newspaper on Saturday said he was shocked by the arrest of five staff at the News Corporation-owned tabloid as part of an investigation into journalists bribing police officers for information.
"I'm as shocked as anyone by today's arrests but am determined to lead The Sun through these difficult times. I have a brilliant staff and we have a duty to serve our readers and will continue to do that. Our focus is on putting out Monday's newspaper," Sun editor Dominic Mohan said in a statement.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.