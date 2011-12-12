LONDON Dec 12 The former chief reporter
on Britain's News of the World tabloid on Monday defended a
story alleging David Beckham had an affair because the
footballer and his wife had projected a fairy-tale marriage to
the public in order to sell products.
Neville Thurlbeck said the rise of privacy lawsuits in
Britain over the past three years had all but killed the
kiss-and-tell tales that used to be a staple of tabloid front
pages.
Thurlbeck said there had been a public interest in the
story about the star's alleged affair with his personal
assistant Rebecca Loos in 2004 while promoting a picture of a
stable marriage to singer and fashion designer Victoria. Beckham
at the time denied the allegation.
"What we saw happening outside of the marriage was in direct
contrast to the image they were cultivating," Thurlbeck told
Britain's Leveson Inquiry, which was set up to investigate press
standards in response to a phone-hacking scandal at the tabloid.
"We said they were making millions of pounds on the back of
that wholesome image and we thought it very important at the
time to expose that," he said.
Thurlbeck said the News of the World, shut down by Murdoch
as the phone-hacking scandal escalated in July, had paid a
six-figure sum to Loos. "It was the most, I think, I've ever
paid for a story," he said.
"Privacy has become a huge matter over the last three years.
I would say the kiss-and-tell story is largely dead as a genre,"
Thurlbeck said.
Thurlbeck is thought to be the intended recipient of a key
piece of evidence in the phone-hacking probe, the so-called "For
Neville" email containing transcripts of hacked conversations
that appear to show hacking went beyond a lone "rogue reporter".
The email is at the centre of allegations that News Corp
executive James Murdoch knew earlier than he has claimed that
the illegal practice was more widespread, as other senior former
managers claim to have made him aware of it in 2008.
Thurlbeck, who was arrested in April in connection with the
phone-hacking affair, did not answer specific questions on
Monday that might prejudice his criminal case.