LONDON Aug 20 A former journalist at the Daily
Mirror tabloid and a veteran editorial director at Rupert
Murdoch's Sun newspaper are to be charged with making illegal
payments to public officials, British prosecutors said on
Tuesday.
The Crown Prosecution Service said Greig Box Turnbull would
face two charges of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public
office in the first such charge for a journalist from the
Trinity Mirror group.
He is accused of making payments to prison officers for
information to generate news stories over a seven-year period.
Graham Dudman, an editorial director of News Corp's
Sun newspaper for more than 20 years, is to be charged with
three counts of conspiracy, while a former Sun journalist, John
Troup, is to be charged with one count.
Dudman is accused of requesting the authorisation of
payments to public officials in exchange for information about
ongoing police inquiries, health cases and an incident relating
to army combat.
British police have arrested and charged a string of
journalists from Murdoch's Sun tabloid, the country's
biggest-selling paper, with making payments to public officials
such as police officers and government officials in return for
information for exclusive stories.
The investigation into illegal payments stemmed from a
phone-hacking scandal that erupted at Murdoch's News of the
World and which led to the closure of the Sunday tabloid in 2011
and a year-long public inquiry.
The Sun's deputy editor is among those to have been charged
over illegal payments, while Rebekah Brooks and Andy Coulson,
both former News of the World editors and close associates of
Prime Minister David Cameron, are due to go on trial in
September accused of offences relating to phone-hacking.
"We note that former Daily Mirror journalist Greig Box
Turnbull has been charged as part of Operation Elveden - the
investigation into alleged payments to public officials,"
Trinity Mirror said in a statement.
"We continue to co-operate with the police and further
updates will be made if there are any significant developments."
News UK, the British arm of Murdoch's News Corp publishing
division, declined to comment.