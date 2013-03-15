LONDON, March 15 British police are
investigating an estimated 600 new allegations of phone hacking
at Rupert Murdoch's now defunct News of the World newspaper,
Britain's Guardian newspaper said on Friday.
The news comes at a sensitive time for the British media,
with a divisive parliamentary vote on how to regulate Britain's
famously aggressive newspapers due to be held on Monday.
Prime Minister David Cameron is pushing for a form of
self-regulation, while the opposition and his Liberal Democrat
coalition partners want any new regulatory framework to be
backed by new legislation.
Citing unnamed sources, the Guardian said new hacking
information had been obtained from the phone records of an
"insider" who is now being lined up as a prosecution witness,
and that more details would emerge in court on Monday.
News International, the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's
News Corp media empire, was not immediately available
for comment.
Scores of celebrities, politicians, crime victims and others
have sued or demanded compensation from News International since
hacking revelations emerged two years ago.
Britons were shocked to learn that News of the World
journalists had hacked the phone of a murdered school girl, but
the practice is now known to have been more extensive.
Allegations of phone hacking have since spread to another
newspaper, the Sunday Mirror, and police arrested four former
editors from the tabloid on Thursday, sending shares in parent
company Trinity Mirror tumbling.
The Guardian said the same insider behind new allegations of
phone hacking at the News of the World also led to the arrests
at the Sunday Mirror.
On Friday, British media reported that Richard Wallace, a
former editor of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror's sister
paper, was questioned by police but was not arrested.