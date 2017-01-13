(Adds quotes)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON Jan 13 New Zealand will seek to agree a
free trade deal with Britain as soon as possible after Brexit,
Prime Minister Bill English said on Friday after talks with
British leader Theresa May in London.
Britain is not able to sign trade deals with third countries
while it remains a member of the European Union, but the
government has said it is keen to start preparatory work so
agreements can be reached quickly after it leaves.
"We are ready to negotiate a high-quality free trade
agreement with the UK when it is in a position to do so,"
English said at a news conference. "We already have a strong and
diversified trading relationship with the UK and a free trade
agreement will build on that."
Britain is New Zealand's fifth-largest bilateral trading
partner, and New Zealand imported goods and services worth 1.1
billion pounds ($1.34 billion) from Britain in 2015.
During a visit to Brussels earlier this week, English said
the EU and New Zealand also aimed to launch free trade
negotiations as soon as possible.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said talks
with New Zealand could be wrapped up far more quickly than is
normal, perhaps in just two to three years.
At a separate briefing with reporters later on Friday,
English said he expected the New Zealand-EU deal to be completed
before a New Zealand-Britain agreement. He also said New Zealand
could not get in to too much detail with Britain yet.
"It is difficult to formulate what kind of agreement we
would have until it is clear what position the UK is in at the
end of Brexit," he said.
May said that while Britain remained in the EU, it would
work to support an EU-New Zealand trade deal, while also making
preparations for a future "bold new" bilateral agreement.
Last year Britain and New Zealand agreed to set up regular
trade policy talks and May said trade minister Liam Fox would
visit New Zealand in the coming months to launch these
discussions.
May, who has said she will begin the formal EU divorce
process by the end of March, has come under fire from
businesses, investors and lawmakers for having given little away
about her plans for Brexit.
She is due to give a speech next week setting out more on
the government's objectives.
(Additional reporting by Costas Pitas, Alistair Smout, Ritvik
Carvalho and Georgina Cooper; editing by Stephen Addison)