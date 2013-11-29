LONDON Nov 29 Millionaire art dealer Charles
Saatchi told a court on Friday he still "absolutely adores" his
ex-wife, TV chef Nigella Lawson, despite their very public
divorce in July.
The celebrity pair ended their 10-year marriage and Saatchi
accepted a police caution after newspapers splashed pictures of
him with his hands round her neck at a London restaurant in
June.
Lawson, often nicknamed the "Domestic Goddess" after the
title of one of her best-selling recipe books, is a cookery
author who is popular in Britain and the United States.
Saatchi's comments came during the trial of the pair's two
personal assistants, Italian sisters Elisabetta and Francesca
Grillo, who are accused of fraud by using credit cards lent to
them by the couple to spend more than 685,000 pounds ($1.1
million) on themselves over four years.
They deny the accusations and their lawyers have claimed
that there was a "tacit understanding" that the sisters were
allowed to spend what they liked as long as they did not tell
anyone about Lawson's alleged drug use.
Saatchi, 70, told the court he did not know whether his
53-year-old ex-wife used drugs. "I have never seen any evidence
of Nigella taking any drugs," he said.
He added: "I'm utterly heartbroken that I have lost Nigella
and I wish this past year had never happened. I adore Nigella
now, I absolutely adore Nigella and I'm broken-hearted to have
lost her."
Isleworth Crown Court in West London has been told by the
prosecution that in the four months to June 2012 alone,
Francesca Grillo, 35, spent an average of 48,000 pounds per
month and 41-year-old Elisabetta 28,000 pounds.
At various times, the court has heard, they spent lavishly
on flights to New York, hotel stays, designer handbags and
expensive clothes. In a single month they made around 100 taxi
cab journeys.
The trial was adjourned until Wednesday.
