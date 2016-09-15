By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Sept 15 Jailed former Nigerian state
governor James Ibori's convictions remain valid despite evidence
a British police officer took bribes during the investigation of
his case, Britain's state prosecution agency said on Thursday.
Ibori, who as governor of oil-producing Delta State from
1999 to 2007 was one of Nigeria's most powerful men, is serving
a 13-year sentence in a British prison after pleading guilty in
2012 to 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering.
He is the most senior Nigerian politician to have been held
to account for the corruption that has blighted Africa's most
populous nation for decades, and his jailing was hailed as a
high point in the international fight against graft.
But the case has become an embarrassment for Britain since
one of Ibori's associates, convicted money-launderer Bhadresh
Gohil, alleged that the judicial process was tainted because
prosecutors had covered up evidence of police corruption.
Authorities initially denied everything and charged Gohil
with perverting the course of justice, but that prosecution was
abruptly dropped in January.
In May, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had
found "material to support the assertion that a police officer
received payment in return for information".
After an internal review of the case lasting months, the CPS
said on Thursday that while the material "should have been
disclosed to the defence", that did not call into question the
validity of the convictions of Ibori, Gohil and others.
Ibori's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Gohil's lawyer said he could not comment for legal
reasons.
Court proceedings on the confiscation of Ibori's assets are
still dragging through the courts, and lawyers for Ibori and
Gohil could use the next court hearing to challenge the findings
of the CPS review.
Ibori first came to the attention of British police in 1991,
when he was working as a cashier at Wickes, a home improvements
chainstore in London, and was caught stealing from the till.
After returning to Nigeria, he became involved in politics.
As governor of Delta, he amassed a huge fortune and became a
power-broker in the PDP party then ruling the country.
The charges to which Ibori pleaded guilty amounted to the
theft of about $80 million. Prosecutors said that was only part
of his total booty, which was kept hidden via a complex web of
shell companies, offshore accounts and front men.
During his sentencing in 2012, the court heard that he had
enjoyed a lavish lifestyle involving foreign properties and a
fleet of luxury cars. At the time of his arrest, he had been
trying to buy a $20 million private jet.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)