By Estelle Shirbon
| LONDON, Sept 16
LONDON, Sept 16 Jailed former Nigerian oil state
governor James Ibori hid some of his assets in the oil firm
Oando and money passed from the company's accounts to
Ibori's Swiss accounts, a British prosecutor told a court on
Monday.
Ibori, who governed Delta State from 1999 to 2007 and
influenced national politics, was jailed for 13 years in Britain
after pleading guilty in February 2012 to 10 counts of fraud and
money-laundering worth 50 million pounds ($79 million).
One of the biggest embezzlement cases seen in Britain, the
successful prosecution of Ibori was also a rare example of a
senior Nigerian politician being held to account for the
corruption that blights Africa's most populous country.
A three-week confiscation hearing began at London's
Southwark Crown Court on Monday during which prosecutors will
present evidence of Ibori's assets and seek court orders to have
them seized. Defence lawyers will dispute the prosecution case.
Prosecutor Sasha Wass told the court she would be presenting
evidence that Ibori had "asserted ownership of a large part" of
Oando, Nigeria's biggest home-grown oil firm which is listed in
Lagos, Johannesburg and Toronto.
"The Crown will assert that Oando is a company where James
Ibori has hidden assets," Wass said, giving no further details.
The matter was raised briefly as part of an initial
discussion of various aspects of the confiscation hearing.
Details are expected to be disclosed later in the proceedings.
Oando is not a party to the case, although a British lawyer
was in court representing the company's interests.
At the time of Ibori's sentencing in April 2012, Judge
Anthony Pitts said the 50 million pounds that he had admitted to
stealing may be a "ludicrously low" fraction of his total booty,
which could be more than 200 million pounds.
The confiscation hearing will shed further light on the
scale of Ibori's wealth and determine whether he emerges from
jail impoverished or still in possession of a large enough
fortune to regain a position of influence in Nigeria.
Ibori could be released as early as 2016 because he spent
two years in custody before his sentencing and because he will
be eligible for parole halfway through his prison term.
He was not in court on Monday and his lawyer Ivan Krolick
said Ibori did not wish to attend the confiscation hearing
although he would come to court to give evidence if necessary.
In May, the Court of Appeal had rejected Ibori's appeal
against the length of his sentence.
During his sentencing hearing, the court heard Ibori had
acquired six foreign properties worth 6.9 million pounds, a
fleet of luxury cars including a Bentley and a Maybach 62, and
that he had tried to buy a $20-million private jet. His three
daughters were attending a private school in rural England.
British authorities hope Ibori's case may stop corrupt
Nigerian politicians looking to Britain, Nigeria's former
colonial ruler, as a place to spend money on houses, luxury
goods or private education for their children.