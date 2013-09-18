* Police detective tells court Ibori hid assets in Notore
* Notore spokesman denies Ibori is a shareholder
* Prosecutors seeking confiscation of Ibori's assets
* Details of palatial villa, Washington flats disclosed
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Sept 18 Jailed Nigerian former oil state
governor James Ibori used front men and shell companies to
acquire a hidden stake in privatised Nigerian fertiliser company
Notore, a British police detective told a London court on
Wednesday.
Detective Constable Peter Clark also said Ibori had bought
two apartments in Washington in 2001 worth a total of $4.43
million, previously unknown assets to add to a list of six other
Ibori properties in four countries worth $11 million.
The court was shown footage of one of the properties, a
palatial residence in the Nigerian capital Abuja complete with
marble columns, crystal chandeliers and a private gym.
Ibori, who governed oil-producing Delta State from 1999 to
2007, was jailed for 13 years in Britain last year after
pleading guilty to 10 counts of money-laundering and fraud in
one of the biggest embezzlement cases seen in Britain.
He is the most senior politician to be held accountable for
the corruption that blights Africa's most populous nation, where
the majority have little or no power or running water.
A three-week confiscation hearing began at London's
Southwark Crown Court on Monday during which prosecutors will
present evidence of Ibori's assets and seek court orders to have
them seized.
Clark, who has investigated Ibori's finances since 2005,
said the ex-governor was linked to Notore via a shell company
incorporated in Mauritius and a circle of associates.
"It is my belief that James Ibori has some sort of hidden
interest in the company Notore," Clark said.
A spokesman for Notore who was present in court on Wednesday
denied that Ibori had hidden assets in the firm.
"He does not own shares in the company and no other
shareholder or shareholders hold shares for him in trust so far
as the company is aware," the spokesman told Reuters, asking not
to be named.
Shares in Oando, Nigeria's biggest home-grown energy firm,
have fallen by 10 percent for two days in a row after alleged
links with Ibori, denied by Oando.
"3 PERCENT FOR FRONT MAN"
Notore, which is not listed, grew out of the state-owned
fertiliser company NAFCON which went bust in 1999. As part of a
privatisation programme, Notore took over NAFCON's assets for
$152 million in 2005, according to its website.
Clark told the court that police had seized five files
labelled NAFCON that linked Ibori to Notore at the office of
London lawyer Bhadresh Gohil, who is serving a 10-year jail term
for his role in laundering Ibori's millions.
Gohil had incorporated a company in Mauritius under the name
Notore Chemical Industries Mauritius Ltd, which Clark said
appeared to be a shell company that would own part of Notore,
Clark said.
Gohil had written in 2005 to Jite Okoloko, now chief
executive of Notore, asking him to "confirm your instructions"
regarding NAFCON and giving bank coordinates for transfers.
Gohil also wrote a memo about a visit he made to Lagos in
2005 during which he took part in a meeting with Ibori, Okoloko
and Henry Imasekha, who is named as a co-conspirator in one of
the two British indictments against Ibori, Clark said.
Gohil's memo said the men discussed how equity in Notore
would be split between various shareholders. They put the value
of the company once it would be up and running at $1.2 billion.
A separate diagram drawn up by Gohil was described by
prosecutor Sasha Wass as a "route map for the ownership of
Notore". It suggested that more than half of the firm, a stake
valued at $39.7 million, would go to Ibori, Okoloko and
Imasekha.
Clark testified that a 3 percent stake was allocated to Mike
Orugbo, now a member of the Notore board.
"He was a front man used to purchase NAFCON from the
Nigerian government. He obtained 3 percent to do so," Clark
said.
Ibori, who is at a maximum security prison in central
England, has not attending the court hearings.