LONDON Oct 7 A British court hearing in which
prosecutors were seeking the confiscation of 90 million pounds
($145 million) in assets they say belong to a corrupt former
Nigerian oil state governor ended inconclusively on Monday and
will start afresh next year.
James Ibori, who was governor of oil-producing Delta State
in southern Nigeria from 1999 to 2007, is serving a 13-year jail
sentence in a British jail after pleading guilty in February
2012 to 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering.
Once an influential power-broker at the heart of Nigeria's
ruling party, he is by far the most senior politician to be held
accountable for the corruption that has blighted Africa's most
populous nation and top oil producer for decades.
The confiscation proceedings against him will determine
whether he emerges from jail impoverished or still in possession
of a large enough fortune to regain a position of influence in
Nigeria, where the case is being closely followed.
Ibori will become eligible for early release in March 2016.
In a hearing that began at London's Southwark Crown Court on
Sept. 16, prosecutors were seeking a court order to confiscate a
long list of assets worth close to 90 million pounds in total.
They were relying on Ibori's guilty pleas as proof that his
assets were the proceeds of corruption during his time in
office. The defence argued that the guilty pleas did not prove
that the assets were benefits of Ibori's crimes.
After three weeks in court, Judge Anthony Pitts said that in
order to make an informed ruling he needed a better grip on the
evidence underlying the case. He said the hearing should start
again from scratch next year, at a date to be determined later.
At the new hearing, which could last months, the prosecution
will present evidence it had prepared for Ibori's trial, which
was scheduled to start in February 2012 but never took place
because Ibori entered his guilty pleas on the first morning.
One of the most contentious issues to emerge during the
confiscation hearing was an allegation by the prosecution that
Ibori may have hidden assets in Oando, Nigeria's
biggest home-grown energy firm. This caused Oando's share price
to fall by 20 percent in two days.
Oando disputed the allegation in statements and via Andrew
Baillie, a lawyer representing its interests in court. Baillie
told the judge on Monday that there was "no evidence of any
connection between Ibori and Oando PLC" and asked him to make a
formal finding to that effect when the case finally concludes.
The judge gave no indication of whether he would make any
such finding. The prosecution has maintained the allegation.