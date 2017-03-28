LONDON, March 28 The British government will
have to consider all options including direct rule from London
if talks to resolve a political crisis in Northern Ireland and
set up a new devolved government there fail, Northern Ireland
minister James Brokenshire said on Tuesday.
A deadline to resolve the crisis and form a new Northern
Ireland executive passed on Monday without agreement.
Brokenshire gave the parties more time to talk, but said the
window of opportunity was short.
"We do not want to see a return to direct rule," he told
parliament. "But should talks not succeed in their objective,
the government will have to consider all options.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)