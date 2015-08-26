BELFAST The second largest pro-British party in Northern Ireland, the Ulster Unionist Party, is to leave the province's power-sharing government in protest at the revelation by police that the Irish Republican Army may still be operational, its leader said.

The disbandment of the IRA was a key plank of the 1998 peace deal that led to the formation of the multi-party power sharing executive in Northern Ireland, which includes the IRA's former political wing Sinn Fein.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt told journalists on Wednesday his party planned to withdraw its minister after police said the IRA may have been involved in a recent murder. But he said he did not know if the province's largest party, the Democratic Unionist Party, would follow suit.

