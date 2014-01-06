LONDON Jan 6 Nissan Motor Co unveiled
its new Taxi for London on Monday, having adapted an existing
van to look more like the city's traditional black cabs and
allow the Japanese group to challenge the London market's
current duopoly.
Nissan, which already supplies taxis in New York, Barcelona
and Tokyo, said the new petrol-engine taxi would be based on its
NV200 multi-purpose van and should be on the streets by the end
of the year.
The company first unveiled the taxi in August 2012 but had
to adapt it after feedback from the city's transport bodies.
"We have worked closely with the mayor's office and
associated stakeholders and interested parties to ensure that
Nissan's new cab not only raises the bar for both driver and
passenger, but is also as instantly recognisable as its
legendary forebears," Executive Vice-President Andy Palmer said.
The vehicle was adapted to give it round headlamps, a
re-modelled grille similar to those found on the traditional
London black cabs and LED lighting to make sure the yellow taxi
sign is clearly visible.
It will also adhere to the strict regulations for London's
so-called Hackney Carriages, or black cabs, including a 25-foot
turning circle enabling it to turn around in London's narrow
streets.
Once on the road, Nissan will compete against the dominant
manufacturer, London Taxi Co (LTC), which operated as Manganese
Bronze until it was saved last year by Chinese carmaker Geely
.
Eco City Vehicles also runs the Mercedes Vito taxi.
Transport for London said there were almost 23,000 black
taxis licensed to operate in the capital at the beginning of
January, with the Mercedes Vito accounting for 2,177. The rest
are made by LTC.
Steve McNamara, the general secretary of the Licensed Taxi
Drivers' Association, said the new taxi would be welcomed by the
industry because it would be cleaner than the traditional diesel
cabs.
Industry rumours have suggested that they will also be
cheaper than their competitors.
Nissan said that it also hopes to have an electric taxi on
the streets of a British city in 2015.