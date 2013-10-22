LONDON Oct 22 British singer and actor Noel
Harrison, known for the Oscar-winning 1960s song "The Windmills
of Your Mind", has died aged 79, his friends and family said on
Tuesday.
Harrison was reported to have suffered a heart attack at his
home in Devon in southwest England last Saturday after
performing at the nearby village of Black Dog.
His co-star in the 1960s spy-fi TV series "The Girl From
U.N.C.L.E", Stefanie Powers, announced his death on Twitter.
"Let us all light a candle to speed him on his way - he
deserves to fly with the angels," she wrote.
Harrison, the son of the six-times-married movie star Rex
Harrison, was born in London, raised in Cornwall in southwest
England, and lived in Switzerland, the United States and Canada.
He developed a passion for skiing and competed for Britain
in the giant slalom in two Olympic games in the 1950s.
In the 1960s he moved to the United States where he had
chart hits with "A Young Girl" by Charles Aznavour and "Suzanne"
by Leonard Cohen.
"I was part of the 'British Invasion' spearheaded by The
Beatles. I bought a nice house in Los Angeles," Harrison wrote
on his website.
His best known work, "The Windmills Of Your Mind", won the
Academy Award for best original song of 1968. It was the theme
to the movie "The Thomas Crown Affair".
"People love that song, and it's great to have a classic
like that on my books," Harrison said in his final interview
with the magazine Devon Life a few weeks before his death.
But Harrison, who married three times and has five children,
said he never enjoyed celebrity life and headed to Canada in the
1970s for a life on the land where he quickly became broke.
He moved back to Los Angeles in the 1980s where he was
greeted with "great disinterest", he said, and his second
marriage failed. But he stayed, working in construction,
performing some live gigs and met his third wife, Lori Chapman,
a former fashion stylist.
The couple moved to England about a decade ago where they
settled in a two-bedroom terraced house.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith)