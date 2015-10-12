MILAN/LONDON Oct 12 Three consortia have
submitted bids to buy 13 billion pounds ($20 billion) of former
Northern Rock loans being sold by the British government,
drawing in big names including JPMorgan and Blackstone
, several people familiar with the matter said.
The three bids for the loans, known as Granite, were
submitted by a deadline on Oct. 9, the sources said on Monday.
This will be one of the biggest ever loan portfolios to be
sold off, which is why these big companies are teaming up with
others to share the cost and expertise.
Granite was set up by Northern Rock to do mortgage-backed
deals and it held 13.22 billion pounds of mortgage loans at the
end of January.
Two sources close to the bidding process said one offer was
from a consortium including JPMorgan and U.S. alternative
investment firm CarVal Investors. Another source said that
Christofferson Robb & Co, a private money management firm, was
also teaming up with them.
A second bid was from U.S. bank Citigroup and Deutsche
Bank along with U.S. buyout firm Blackstone, U.S.
hedge fund Och Ziff, and the special situations arm of private
equity firm TPG Capital, two sources said.
The third bid was from U.S. bank Morgan Stanley and
private equity firm Cerberus, another source familiar with the
process said.
The assets are being sold by UK Asset Resolution (UKAR),
Britain's so-called bad bank which is winding down the loans of
Northern Rock, which collapsed in 2007 and was nationalised by
the British government.
UKAR said it expects to choose a preferred bidder this year
and complete the deal by the end of March.
It declined to comment on the identity of any bidders.
All the companies involved either declined to officially
comment or could not immediately be reached for comment.
Other companies that showed an interest but did not bid
included state-backed bank Royal Bank of Scotland.
Britain's government started the sale process in March.
Reuters reported in June that several bidders including
Blackstone had submitted indicative offers.
It is taking time to complete because the size of the
portfolio requires extensive due diligence.
British finance minister George Osborne is keen to sell the
government's banking assets to recoup taxpayers' money.
($1 = 0.6513 pounds)
(Writing and additional reporting by Steve Slater, additional
reporting by Freya Berry and Matt Scuffham in London, editing by
Sinead Cruise and Jane Merriman)