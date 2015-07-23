(Adds details, background)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, July 23 The UK government will not have
to pay more than 260 million pounds ($405 million) in
compensation to former customers of bailed-out bank Northern
Rock after winning a UK court appeal over the wording of 43,000
past loans.
NRAM Plc -- which is part of a state-run 'bad bank' running
down the old loans of Northern Rock -- said the UK Court of
Appeal ruled in its favour on Thursday, overturning a High Court
decision in December.
The case affected customers who took out unsecured loans of
more than 25,000 pounds, which had incorrect wording on the
documents.
They could have had 261 million pounds, or just over 6,000
pounds each, knocked off their outstanding loans if the ruling
had gone against NRAM.
The British taxpayer would effectively have picked up the
bill. NRAM Plc had made a provision for the compensation and is
now likely to release that.
NRAM brought the legal claim itself, hoping to get a legally
binding judgment on customers who took out unsecured loans of
between 25,000 and 30,000 pounds on top of their mortgages with
Northern Rock between 1999 and 2008.
Northern Rock was nationalised in 2008 after almost
collapsing.
($1 = 0.6411 pounds)
