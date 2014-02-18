LONDON Feb 18 British ministers will next week
back plans for a new regulator to ensure North Sea oil and gas
firms squeeze the maximum economic benefit from Britain's finite
natural resources, a government source said on Tuesday.
The North Sea is thought to contain billions of barrels of
hard-to-extract oil but with many platforms and pipelines coming
to the end of their working lives, time is running out to get at
them.
The government source, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity, said plans for a more powerful regulator will be
formally endorsed by energy minister Ed Davey on Feb. 24,
coinciding with a top-level government meeting in Aberdeen,
Scotland.
They will make the decision on the basis of a recommendation
- to be issued in a government-commissioned report on the same
day. The report has been drawn up by Ian Wood, former chairman
of oil services company Wood Group,, on maximising
recovery of oil and gas from Britain's North Sea.
A spokeswoman from the Department of Energy and Climate
Change said: "The government will be formally responding to the
recommendations of Sir Ian Wood's review by the end of
February."
The review will set out plans for a beefed-up regulator to
drive cooperation among firms working in existing fields,
encourage exploration of new sites and implement an
all-encompassing long-term strategy for oil and gas extraction.
The final proposals are expected to echo an interim report
released in November, which estimated that its recommendations
could unlock 3 to 4 billion barrels of oil, worth around 200
billion pounds ($333.96 billion).
Next week's announcement will be trumpeted as a shot in the
arm for the British economy which, although recovering, is still
heavily indebted after a prolonged recession and banking crash.
In 2012/13 the government still relied on the oil industry for
over 15 percent of all corporate taxes.
The industry is currently regulated by the government but
the interim report said this setup was ineffective, proposing an
"arm's length" regulator with expanded powers and resources.
Part of the regulator's task will be to find a way to
resolve disputes between firms who say their ability to extract
is hampered by major oil companies who are focused elsewhere in
the world and see little benefit from helping competitors.