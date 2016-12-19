OSLO Dec 19 NorthConnect, owned by three
Norwegian power firms and Sweden's Vattenfall, will
seek permission to build a power link from Norway to Britain
costing up to 2 billion euros ($2.09 billion), its chairman Odd
Oeygarden told Reuters.
Britain faces an energy supply crunch by the early 2020s as
coal-fired power stations close and its oil and gas production
declines, and building interconnectors could help fill the
expected gap.
With a capacity of 1.4 gigawatt (GW), NorthConnect's
650-kilometre subsea cable could meet about a quarter of
Scotland's peak demand with power from Norwegian hydroelectric
dams and wind turbines.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and
Louise Heavens)