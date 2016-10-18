(Adds details, Statnett comment)
Oct 18 British energy regulator Ofgem said on
Tuesday it has for National Grid's annual revenues from a
planned electricity interconnector to Norway by percent, meaning
British consumers benefit more than expected.
The North Sea Link (NSL), the world's longest subsea power
cable, is expected to start delivering cheaper power from
Norway, which generates more than 95 percent of its electricity
from hydropower, to Britain by 2021.
Ofgem said in 2014 that the interconnector could deliver
benefits to British consumers of around 3.5 billion pounds
($4.35 billion) over 25 years, mainly due to wholesale price
reduction.
"We don't have an updated figure on consumer benefits,
however it is safe to say that the benefits will have increased
from the 3.5 billion pounds," an Ofgem spokesman said in an
email to Reuters.
The changes apply to National Grid's 50 percent share of
total cost and revenues of the project, while revenues of
Statnett, Norway's power grid operator, are regulated by
Norwegian rules.
Ofgem said the cap and floor levels for National Grid,
Britain's grid operator, were changed because estimates for
total capex were revised down by 13 percent to 604 million
pounds from 697 million pounds last year, and were a third lower
than the initial assessment of 900 million pounds.
The final cap and floor levels will be set once construction
is finished, Ofgem said.
A spokesman for Statnett said Ofgem's decision didn't affect
the Norwegian grid operator and it hasn't changed its cost
estimates.
"We still estimate the costs to be in a range of 1.5-2
billion euros ($1.65 billion-$2.20 billion)(for the whole
project)," he said.
Contracts totalling 1.5 billion euros have been already
awarded to cable and converter station suppliers.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
($1 = 0.9092 euros)
