* RWE npower last of big six utilities to reduce bills
* Dual-fuel customers to see 50 stg cut to annual bills
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Jan 8 RWE npower on Wednesday became the
last of Britain's "big six" utilities to say it will reduce
bills for domestic customers in response to government policies.
The six had angered the public by unveiling above-inflation
price rises, but agreed in December to pass on savings from a
government plan to shift some environmental taxes away from
energy bills in an effort to cut soaring costs in the run-up to
an election due in 2015.
The debate over how much Britons pay to heat and light their
homes has become a hot political issue since Ed Miliband, leader
of the opposition Labour Party, said in September he would
freeze consumer bills for 20 months if he won power.
RWE npower said dual-fuel customers - or those who buy both
gas and electricity from the same supplier - who were faced with
a price increase in December 2013 would typically see a 50 pound
($82) reduction in their annual energy bill, effective from Feb.
28.
The average annual gas and electricity bill in Britain is
around 1,315 pounds per household, energy regulator Ofgem said
last September.
All electricity customers whose prices did not increase in
December will receive a 12 pound ($20) rebate in autumn this
year, the company added.
The government has promised to cut rising energy costs by
transferring the cost of helping poor families with their bills
to general taxation from household bills.
It has also said the cost of a scheme to subsidise the
insulation of houses - also included in household energy bills -
will be spread over a longer period to bring down its cost.
RWE npower's price cut will not occur until the end of
February because the government is still consulting on some
policies and changes to legislation will be required, RWE npower
said in a statement.
"This reduction is a reflection of the recent review of two
government policies and their impact on household energy bills
and it is a welcome start," said Paul Massara, chief executive
of RWE npower. "The natural next step would be to review all the
impact of all policies that add to business and household energy
bills."
The move by RWE npower - part of Germany's RWE AG
- follows a similar announcement by SSE on Tuesday and
previous moves by Centrica's British Gas, E.ON
, EDF and Scottish Power.
Britain's biggest six energy firms supply 98 percent of the
country's homes. Utilities are not obliged to pass on the
savings enabled by the government, but due to public outrage
over rising prices they have been expected to do so.