* Government says energy bills to fall by 50 pounds
* Labour: Plans use 'smoke and mirrors' to hide rises
* High living costs dominate debate before 2015 election
* Energy reforms part of budget update on Thursday
By Kate Holton and Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Dec 2 Britain's biggest energy companies
agreed on Monday to limit increases to household bills, giving
some relief to Prime Minister David Cameron on an issue that has
angered voters and given opponents a potent line of attack
before a 2015 election.
Soaring energy costs have become a big political issue in
Britain since Labour leader Ed Miliband said in September he
would freeze consumer bills for 20 months if he wins power.
In response to a pledge by the government to remove some
taxes and social charges from bills, Britain's "Big Six" energy
companies said they would pass on the savings and try to keep
prices low until the next election.
Energy Secretary Ed Davey said the changes to electricity
and gas bills, which will form part of the government's
twice-yearly budget update to parliament on Thursday, would save
the average household 50 pounds ($81.90) each year.
But Labour's Miliband said gas and electricity bills, which
average over 1,200 pounds a year for each household, would still
rise this winter and families would end up paying for the
savings through their general tax bills.
"We have been working on getting people's energy bills down
since we came to power," Davey told Sky News when asked if the
government had only acted on energy costs under pressure from
Miliband. "Under Labour, energy bills would have been much
higher than they are now."
The energy companies blame the price rises on wholesale
prices, the cost of the supply network, and the government's
environmental and social programmes. Environmental taxes and
social charges contribute nearly 10 percent to domestic energy
bills.
Npower, the British arm of German utility RWE,
said it would now cut bills in line with the 50 pounds
reduction. Npower had in October announced an average price
increase of 10.4 percent - almost four times the rate of
inflation - which kicked in on Dec. 1.
British Gas, owned by Centrica, said it would reduce
the cost of the average dual fuel bill by 53 pounds from Jan. 1
while SSE said it would take 50 pounds off its bills
before the end of the current financial year.
Scottish Power and E.ON said they would also pass
on the savings while EDF Energy, which had previously announced
a rise of just 3.9 percent, said it had already anticipated the
government changes and would therefore not need to lower bills.
They all said they would seek to freeze bills until after
the next election, unless wholesale energy costs or network
charges increase. The six big firms supply 98 percent of the
country's homes.
"SMOKE AND MIRRORS"
The debate over how much Britons pay to heat and light their
homes has turned into a political football, with all the main
parties desperate to seize the initiative.
With the economy growing again after a deep crisis, Labour
has shifted its campaigning from stagnation to what it calls a
cost of living crisis that it blames on an uncaring and
out-of-touch coalition government.
Cameron conceded in October that Miliband's price freeze
idea had "struck a chord". A poll suggested it was the most
popular policy of the party's autumn conference season.
Miliband, whose Labour Party has around a seven-point lead
over the Conservatives, said the government was using "smoke and
mirrors" to disguise the fact that bills would still rise.
Davey's Labour counterpart Caroline Flint said the average
bill would still be an average of 70 pounds higher this winter
compared to last year.
Exane BNP Paribas analyst Iain Turner said the 50 pounds
reduction could take some sting out of the issue although the
perception was likely to remain that energy prices were high in
Britain, giving Labour an ongoing line of attack.
"Prices are still going up and there could still be rises to
come before the election," he said. "Holding prices flat for 18
months will impact on (energy company) margins by the end of
that period, it will hurt profitability."
Shares in the two London-listed groups SSE and Centrica were
trading slightly lower in mid morning trading.