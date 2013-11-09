LONDON Nov 9 British lawmakers will question
the editor of the Guardian newspaper next month over publishing
intelligence files from U.S. spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden after warnings from security chiefs that the leaks
damaged UK national security.
Alan Rusbridger will appear before the House of Commons home
affairs select committee, the Guardian said. "Alan has been
invited to give evidence to the ... committee and looks forward
to appearing next month," a spokeswoman said.
Disclosures about the activities of Britain's GCHQ
eavesdropping agency and its close cooperation with the U.S.
National Security Agency, have embarrassed Prime Minister David
Cameron and angered lawmakers in his ruling Conservative party
who say they have compromised national security.
Civil liberties groups say the files have shown the need for
more effective controls over intelligence gathering but spy
chiefs have been highly critical about their publication.
"They've put our operations at risk," John Sawers, the head
of MI6, Britain's foreign intelligence service, told a
parliamentary committee earlier this week.
"It's clear that our adversaries are rubbing their hands
with glee - al Qaeda is lapping it up," he said.
Last month, Cameron threatened to act to stop newspapers
publishing the leaks.
Rusbridger, a former Washington editor for the London Daily
News, has defended the Guardian's role, saying it has provoked a
debate about the extent of intelligence activities, which
lawmakers had failed to do.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Louise Ireland)