(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, March 12 Britain's North Sea oil and gas
operators are mounting an impressive lobbying campaign to win
tax concessions and other government help ahead of the final
budget of this parliament on March 18.
In an editorial in Thursday's Financial Times newspaper
endorsed the idea of "a new deal to keep North Sea oil flowing".
The newspaper wants the complex system of tax allowances to be
simplified, rates cut, and more risk-sharing between exploration
companies and taxpayers.
It also wants the government to find ways to defer the
decommissioning of old platforms, pipeline systems and other
infrastructure - originally built to exploit giant fields like
Forties and Brent discovered in the 1970s and 1980s - which are
now key to the profitable exploitation of smaller finds made in
recent years.
The newspaper insists "this would not be a return to a
1970s-style industrial policy, when government subsidised dying
industries such as shipbuilding that were more rationally
conducted overseas. It is a perfectly sensible way of maximising
the value of the UK's endowment of oil reserves and also
preserving the country's energy security. It would also be a way
to keep existing infrastructure up and running as old wells
expire."
A more cynical observer might conclude that it is exactly a
return to industrial policy. And the more apt comparison is not
with shipbuilding but the coal industry, which was allowed to
wither in the 1980s and 1990s when it could not compete with the
surge of cheap North Sea gas.
EXHAUSTION v PROFITABILITY
The North Sea has already produced 42 billion barrels of oil
and gas, but could have as much as 24 billion barrels left,
according to FT columnist Nick Butler ("Don't abandon the North
Sea" Feb 22).
For North Sea operators and their supporters, the remaining
reserves provide a compelling economic reason to keep producing
to avoid leaving value locked in the ground.
The reserves represent tens of billions of dollars in
profits, wages and tax revenues that would be lost if the North
Sea fields are abandoned prematurely.
North Sea reserves have a strong political dimension because
most operators and service companies are based in Scotland,
where separatist sentiment remains strong despite the rejection
of independence in last year's referendum.
The economic reality is more complicated. The notional value
of the oil and gas that would remain locked in the ground is not
a convincing reason why it should be developed. In a
market-based economy, resources are developed only if they can
be extracted profitably.
And there are many instances where resources have been left
in the ground or abandoned because it was no longer possible to
exploit them profitably.
The distinction between exhaustion and profitability was
central to the year-long dispute between the National Union
Mineworkers (NUM) and the Conservative government led by
Margaret Thatcher, the defining moment in Britain's modern
economic history.
In the early 1980s, Britain's state-owned coal company
wanted to close mines that were no longer profitable while the
NUM resolved "to re-affirm the union's opposition to all pit
closures other than on grounds of exhaustion."
The NUM demanded that pits remain open as a source of
employment and national energy security as long as there was
valuable coal underground ("Crisis management in the power
industry" 1995).
Ironically, coal's nemesis came from the giant gas fields
found in the North Sea between the 1950s and 1970s, which
threatened coal's dominance in power generation ("Energy, the
State and the Market" 2003).
Once the government's support for coal was removed after the
strike was broken, construction of coal-fired power plants ended
and power producers raced to build cheaper gas-fired facilities
to capitalise on the cheaper fuel.
By the end of the 1990s, nearly all of Britain's pits had
closed, although there were still billions of tonnes of coal
left underground. Twenty years later, Britain's gas supplies are
dwindling, and the country increasingly relies on imported gas
from overseas, raising concerns about "energy security".
If energy security had been the clinching argument, the
government would have intervened to keep more pits open.
Instead, Britain chose a market-based approach. There is no
reason why North Sea oil and gas producers should be treated any
differently.
UNFAVOURABLE CONDITIONS
Britain's oil and gas producers are among the victims of the
North American shale revolution and the price war between OPEC
and the U.S. shale industry.
Like Canada's oil sands industry, which is also suffering,
the North Sea is a relatively expensive source of oil and gas.
In recent years, its prospects have depended on oil and gas
remaining scarce and prices remaining high.
The North Sea must compete for investment with other oil and
gas plays around the world. Before the shale revolution North
Sea oil and gas appeared marginally profitable. But with oil
prices now around $60 per barrel and widely expected to remain
well below $100 for the next few years, the North Sea is no
longer an attractive investment proposition.
UK operators tend to blame their problems on the tax regime,
which they claim is more punitive and complicated than in other
parts of the world. While there is some truth in this argument,
the tax regime's complexity is the legacy of government efforts
to clamp down on previous tax avoidance.
In any event, the UK North Sea's problems run much deeper
than tax. Offshore platforms in a notoriously stormy area are a
more expensive way to produce oil and gas than onshore shale
plays in the United States.
The giant oil and gas fields discovered in the 1960s, 1970s
and 1980s could spread the fixed costs of platforms, pipelines
and other infrastructure over a large volume of production.
Recent field discoveries have been much smaller and have no such
economies of scale.
Recent discoveries can only be profitable if they can
utilise the existing infrastructure. The problem is that the
infrastructure isn't free and it isn't public property: it
belongs to existing operators, most of them major oil and gas
companies, who have a legal obligation to decommission it.
If the infrastructure's life is to be extended and
decommissioning is to be deferred, money will have to be found
for routine maintenance as well as capital upgrades.
There is a standoff between the would-be operators of
small-scale new fields (who want the infrastructure to be
preserved but don't want to pay high fees) and the bigger legacy
operators (who want to get on with decommissioning or charge
significant fees to maintain the infrastructure for longer).
The dispute is often caricatured as a disagreement between
entrepreneurial operators and stubborn greedy majors. In truth,
it is a dispute about the costs of prolonging the life of the
infrastructure and who should pay for them.
In a world where oil and gas were thought to be running out
and prices were expected to keep on rising, it might have made
sense to extend the useful life of the North Sea infrastructure.
In a world of $60 oil, the economics are much more challenging.
Over the last 50 years, Britain has developed world-class
expertise in offshore oil and gas engineering, which supports
thousands of highly skilled jobs, and it would be a shame to
lose it. But the industry's future increasingly lies in selling
that expertise abroad, rather than developing the North Sea
itself.
(Editing by William Hardy)