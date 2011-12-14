LONDON Dec 14 Britain's nuclear regulator issued an interim design approval for Areva's EPR and Westinghouse's AP1000 nuclear reactors on Wednesday, a decision which paves the way for nuclear plant developers to use the reactors in new power stations.

"Generic designs for two nuclear reactors proposed for construction in the UK have been granted interim design acceptance by the independent nuclear safety, security and environment regulators," said Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation in a statement on Wednesday.