LONDON Dec 14 Britain's nuclear regulator
issued an interim design approval for Areva's EPR and
Westinghouse's AP1000 nuclear reactors on Wednesday, a
decision which paves the way for nuclear plant developers to use
the reactors in new power stations.
"Generic designs for two nuclear reactors proposed for
construction in the UK have been granted interim design
acceptance by the independent nuclear safety, security and
environment regulators," said Britain's Office for Nuclear
Regulation in a statement on Wednesday.