LONDON Aug 9 Britain on Tuesday defended its
decision to review a planned $24 billion nuclear power project
after criticism from China which is helping to fund the deal.
China has cautioned Britain against closing the door to
Chinese investment and said on Tuesday relations were at a
crucial juncture after new Prime Minister Theresa May delayed
signing off on the project.
"This decision is about a huge infrastructure project and
it's right that the new government carefully considers it," a
government spokesman said in a statement.
"We co-operate with China on a broad range of areas from the
global economy to international issues and we will continue to
seek a strong relationship with China," he added.
