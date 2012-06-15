WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
LONDON, June 15 EDF Energy's 550-megawatt Dungeness B21 nuclear reactor in Britain stopped producing power on Friday to start a planned outage, grid operator data showed.
The reactor's maximum export limit dropped to zero on Friday afternoon, the day it had been scheduled to stop for an outage.
EDF Energy was not available to confirm the outage.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASÍLIA, June 9 Brazil's attorney general's office has asked a federal court to grant it access to the full terms of a leniency agreement signed between J&F Investimentos and federal prosecutors regarding multiple graft probes, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.