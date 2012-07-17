By Karolin Schaps
| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 Britain's state-run Nuclear
Decommissioning Authority (NDA) will have a say in the choice of
a buyer of the UK and European business of nuclear waste company
EnergySolutions, which said on Tuesday it was considering
a sale of its subsidiaries.
The U.S. firm's UK subsidiary, Magnox, has managed a number
of nuclear sites in Britain for the NDA under a 15-year
contract, which runs out in mid-2014 and which stipulates that
the government body must be satisfied with the sale of the
company.
"The NDA has raised no objections in principle to the sale,"
a spokesman said.
The agency starts a competition on Thursday for the next
15-year contract from 2014, when the deal with EnergySolutions
runs out.
The U.S. company said it was already considering a number of
proposals after it had been approached by third parties to
purchase its UK and European business.
Britain's Prospect labour union said it was concerned the
sale might limit the firm's prospects for competing again in the
NDA's site management competition.
"On behalf of over 4,000 scientists, engineers and
professionals involved in nuclear clean-up across the UK, we
have obvious concerns over anything that could affect the
stability of the company during the sale period and are seeking
guarantees that measures will be taken to ensure any deal is
conducted quickly and efficiently," Mike Graham, Prospect's
national secretary, said in a statement.
He added he would raise his concerns with the government's
Department of Energy and Climate Change to ensure the sale would
not impact the NDA's competition.
EnergySolutions' share price was up nearly 5 percent at 1644
GMT on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, and its term loan
B was trading about 50 basis points higher on Tuesday morning.