BRUSSELS, March 6 EU regulators have
received two complaints about the British government's plan to
reform the electricity market, which critics say could be an
effective subsidy for nuclear power, involving indirect public
funding.
Britain plans to reward low-carbon electricity generation,
which includes nuclear power, under a contract-for-difference
scheme of long-term incentives.
The proposal is part of a wider government package announced
in July last year to overhaul the electricity market and cut
carbon emissions, while maintaining high security of supply.
The government says the mechanism does not constitute a
subsidy for nuclear power.
The European Commission said on Tuesday it had received two
complaints on the issue but did not identify the complainants.
"We have received two complaints concerning these measures:
one in December 2011 and another one recently," said Antoine
Colombani, a spokesman for competition matters at the
Commission.
He said in comments emailed to Reuters that British
authorities had yet to notify the Commission about granting aid
to nuclear power.
"It is worth noting that in the public consultation
documents published by the UK, the UK stated that they will seek
state aid clearance if measures involve state aid," Colombani
added.
A report by a group of British legislators in May last year
said the British reform would result in nuclear power projects
receiving implicit subsidies and benefiting from windfall
profits.
The European Union executive can order governments to halt
public funding if this gives companies an unfair advantage or to
recover money from recipients if EU state aid rules have been
breached.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Karolin
Schaps in London, editing by Jane Baird)