BRUSSELS, March 6 EU regulators have received two complaints about the British government's plan to reform the electricity market, which critics say could be an effective subsidy for nuclear power, involving indirect public funding.

Britain plans to reward low-carbon electricity generation, which includes nuclear power, under a contract-for-difference scheme of long-term incentives.

The proposal is part of a wider government package announced in July last year to overhaul the electricity market and cut carbon emissions, while maintaining high security of supply.

The government says the mechanism does not constitute a subsidy for nuclear power.

The European Commission said on Tuesday it had received two complaints on the issue but did not identify the complainants.

"We have received two complaints concerning these measures: one in December 2011 and another one recently," said Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for competition matters at the Commission.

He said in comments emailed to Reuters that British authorities had yet to notify the Commission about granting aid to nuclear power.

"It is worth noting that in the public consultation documents published by the UK, the UK stated that they will seek state aid clearance if measures involve state aid," Colombani added.

A report by a group of British legislators in May last year said the British reform would result in nuclear power projects receiving implicit subsidies and benefiting from windfall profits.

The European Union executive can order governments to halt public funding if this gives companies an unfair advantage or to recover money from recipients if EU state aid rules have been breached. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Karolin Schaps in London, editing by Jane Baird)