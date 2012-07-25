LONDON, July 25 EDF Energy restarted its 660-megawatt (MW) Heysham 2-7 nuclear reactor on Wednesday, after it stopped on Sunday for repair work, a spokesman said.

"Heysham 2, Unit 7, returned to service at 0127 BST this morning after a short outage for maintenance," he said.

The unit stopped at 1735 BST on Sunday for repair work to the turbine protection equipment.