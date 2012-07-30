LONDON, July 30 EDF Energy's 610-megawatt Heysham 1-1 nuclear unit in Britain reconnected to the grid on Monday, network operator data showed, ending a nearly two-week refuelling outage.

The unit started producing power again on Monday, with its maximum export limit rising from zero to 44 MW at around 1000 GMT, National Grid data showed.

The unit went offline on July 19 for refuelling and met its scheduled restart date on Monday.