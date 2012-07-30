Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
LONDON, July 30 EDF Energy's 610-megawatt Heysham 1-1 nuclear unit in Britain reconnected to the grid on Monday, network operator data showed, ending a nearly two-week refuelling outage.
The unit started producing power again on Monday, with its maximum export limit rising from zero to 44 MW at around 1000 GMT, National Grid data showed.
The unit went offline on July 19 for refuelling and met its scheduled restart date on Monday.
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
WASHINGTON, June 7 After a successful May test, the Pentagon has upgraded its assessment of its ability to defend the United States against incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles, like the ones North Korea is attempting to develop, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.