LONDON, July 30 EDF Energy restarted its 610-megawatt Heysham 1-1 nuclear unit in Britain on Monday following a nearly two-week refuelling outage, the company said.

"We can confirm that Heysham 1 R1 synchronised to the grid at 1028 (0928 GMT) this morning, following a short refuelling outage," an EDF Energy spokeswoman said.

The unit went offline on July 19 for refuelling and met its scheduled restart date on Monday.