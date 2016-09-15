LONDON, Sept 15 British business minister Greg
Clark said the government's new approach to foreign investment,
announced alongside approval for a new French-built,
Chinese-backed nuclear power plant, better met the national
interest than previous rules.
"It is important that the right balance between foreign
investment and securing the national interest is met, and that
is exactly what these changes will achieve," he told parliament
on Thursday.
Earlier, Britain gave the go-ahead for the $24 billion
nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained
ties with China and France but also signalling a more cautious
approach to foreign investment in infrastructure projects.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton)