LONDON, Sept 29 A deal to build Britain's first
new nuclear power station in decades was signed behind closed
doors in London on Thursday, in a low-key ceremony that
underlined Prime Minister Theresa May's cautious approach to the
Franco-Chinese project.
Journalists were not invited to the event but a person
familiar with the situation said the contract had been signed at
a ceremony due to be attended by Britain's Business Secretary
Greg Clark, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault and
China's National Energy Administration Director Nur Bekri.
The no-frills event for the project in Hinkley, to be built
by France's EDF and part-funded by China, contrasted
with the approach taken by May's predecessor David Cameron who
courted Chinese investment during a lavish state visit laid on
for President Xi Jinping last year.
