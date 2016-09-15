PARIS, Sept 15 The French government on Thursday
welcomed Britain's decision to approve the construction of a
nuclear plant at Hinkley Point in southern England by French
utility EDF.
"This marks a major milestone in Franco-British industrial
and energy cooperation," French Economy minister Michel Sapin
said in a statement.
The 18 billion pound ($23.78 billion) project, that will be
part financed by the Chinese, has divided opinion in France at a
time when EDF's finances are stretched already by the absorption
of loss-making nuclear plant builder Areva.
Sapin called the project "good news" for the French nuclear
industry and said it would showcase its nuclear technology
globally.
