LONDON Feb 23 EDF Energy,
Britain's largest nuclear power producer, stopped its
480-megawatt (MW) Hinkley Point B7 nuclear reactor on Wednesday
evening to repair a hydraulic fluid leak, the company said.
"I can confirm the reactor went offline at around 2220 GMT
last night," a spokeswoman said on Thursday morning.
The reactor stopped so engineers could attend a hydraulic
fluid leak on a valve and the unit is expected to restart on
Saturday, EDF Energy said.
The utility is also expected to stop its 450-MW Heysham 1-2
nuclear reactor for a scheduled shutdown on March 2, National
Grid data showed.
Europe's oldest nuclear reactor, Oldbury 1 near Bristol, is
planned to shut down permanently next week.