LONDON Feb 23 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, stopped its 480-megawatt (MW) Hinkley Point B7 nuclear reactor on Wednesday evening to repair a hydraulic fluid leak, the company said.

"I can confirm the reactor went offline at around 2220 GMT last night," a spokeswoman said on Thursday morning.

The reactor stopped so engineers could attend a hydraulic fluid leak on a valve and the unit is expected to restart on Saturday, EDF Energy said.

The utility is also expected to stop its 450-MW Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor for a scheduled shutdown on March 2, National Grid data showed.

Europe's oldest nuclear reactor, Oldbury 1 near Bristol, is planned to shut down permanently next week.