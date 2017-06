LONDON, April 4 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, has restarted its 480-megawatt (MW) Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear reactor after an automatic shutdown, National Grid data showed on Wednesday.

The reactor switched off automatically on March 27 due to a gas circulator earth fault, the operator said.

It was unclear when exactly the reactor restarted. It had been scheduled to resume output on Thursday.