LONDON, Sept 15 British Prime Minister Theresa
May gave the go ahead for French firm EDF to build a
new nuclear power plant in England with the help of Chinese
funding on Thursday, ending weeks of uncertainty and diplomatic
tension over the deal.
May's government approved the $24 billion project, but said
in a statement that it had imposed new conditions which would
enable it to intervene in the sale of EDF's controlling stake
both prior to and once the plant is operational.
After Hinkley, the British government will also be able to
take a special share in all future nuclear projects which will
ensure that significant stakes cannot be sold without the
government's knowledge or consent, the statement said.
