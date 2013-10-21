PARIS Oct 21 French utility EDF and
the British government have signed an agreement to build two
nuclear reactors for a total cost of 16 billion pounds ($25.9
billion), EDF said in a statement on Monday.
EDF said it would have a 45 to 50 percent stake in the
consortium to build two Areva-designed EPR reactors
at Hinkley Point C in Somerset, southwest England.
China General Nuclear Corporation (CGN) and China National
Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) will have a combined stake of 30 to
40 percent while Areva will take a 10 percent stake.
Discussions are also taking place with a shortlist of other
interested parties which could take up to 15 percent, EDF said.
The contract will last for 35 years from the date of
commissioning, with an electricity price set at 92.5 pounds per
megawatthour, or 89.5 pounds if a second nuclear plant project
at Sizewell goes ahead.
"This marks the next generation of nuclear power in
Britain," Prime Minister David Cameron was quoted as saying in
the statement.