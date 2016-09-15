LONDON, Sept 15 Foreign investment in Britain's
Hinkley Point nuclear project, which was approved by the
government on Thursday, is a vote of confidence in the country,
business minister Greg Clark told parliament.
"We do want to attract overseas investment into this
country. It is a vote of confidence in this country that
investors are working with us to have this major upgrade of our
infrastructure," Clark said.
Earlier, Britain gave the go-ahead for a $24 billion nuclear
power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained ties with
China and France but also signalling a more cautious approach to
foreign investment in critical infrastructure projects.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)