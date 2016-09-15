LONDON, Sept 15 The inclusion of new investment controls in the government's approval for a new French-built, Chinese-backed nuclear plant in Britain will enhance the project's security, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

"We are proceeding on the basis of robust new safeguards that will enhance security at Hinkley," the spokesman told reporters. He said the project was a "good deal" for consumers and would help secure Britain's energy supply for decades.

Earlier, Britain gave the go-ahead for the $24 billion nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained ties with China and France but also signalling a more cautious approach to foreign investment in infrastructure projects. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)