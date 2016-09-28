LONDON/PARIS, Sept 28 The British government and
France's EDF will officially sign a contract to build
Britain's first new nuclear power plant in a generation on
Thursday, after months of wrangling over the involvement of
EDF's Chinese partner, sources said.
British, French and Chinese government officials will be
among those attending the signing ceremony in London on Thursday
afternoon, which will formalise the deal for French
state-controlled utility EDF to build the Hinkley Point C plant
in southwest England, backed by $8 billion of Chinese cash.
It will be a second attempt at finalising the deal after a
signing ceremony set for July 29 was cancelled at the last
minute when British Prime Minister Theresa May unexpectedly
announced she needed more time to verify the $24 billion deal.
The British government finally gave the go-ahead this month,
after including the proviso that it will have the right to block
the sale of EDF's controlling stake before or after completion
of the project.
The delay strained Britain's ties with China just as it is
trying to reach out to non-European trading partners following
its decision to leave the European Union.
Thursday's ceremony is expected to be more low key than the
one planned for July. It will be attended by France's Foreign
Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault and Britain's Business and Energy
Secretary Greg Clark, as well as China's National Energy
Administration Director Nuer Bekri; EDF Chief Executive
Jean-Bernard Levy; and He Yu, chairman of China General Nuclear
Power Corporation (CGN), the project's Chinese state-backed
investor, the sources familiar with the matter said.
EDF approved the revised terms of the deal on Tuesday,
setting the process for a formal agreement in motion.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Kate Holton in London and
Geert de Clercq in Paris; Editing by Susan Fenton)