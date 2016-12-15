(Corrects headline to add 'bln')
By Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO Dec 15 The Japanese government and a
Hitachi Ltd unit will compile a package worth around 1
trillion yen ($8.5 billion) for a UK nuclear power plant
project, a government official involved in the project said on
Thursday.
The Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the
Development Bank of Japan will provide financing for the
project, the official told Reuters.
The funding plans are a boost for the project, one of
several new nuclear plants planned in the UK, which is aiming to
replacing its ageing fleet of atomic reactors.
Hitachi's Horizon unit plans to construct at least 5.4
gigawatts of new nuclear capacity across two sites in Britain.
The funds will be provided for the first plant planned at
Wylfa Newydd in Wales.
The Nikkei newspaper said Hitachi would invest about 10
percent of the expected 19 billion pounds ($24 billion) cost of
the project. A Hitachi official declined to comment, saying the
amount has not been announced.
($1 = 117.2600 yen)
($1 = 0.7971 pounds)
