LONDON May 15 RWE and E.ON's
British nuclear joint venture is unlikely to be
bought by two other UK nuclear new build consortia, Britain's
Energy Minister Charles Hendry said on Tuesday.
"We would not expect the two other nuclear consortia to buy
Horizon (...) It would be a new investor," Hendry told a
parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
The two consortia are France's EDF together with
Britain's Centrica and France's GDF Suez in partnership
with Spain's Iberdrola.
He also said the government had actively approached
sovereign wealth funds across the world to purchase Horizon,
which RWE and E.ON put up for sale in March.
Five groups are currently eyeing the purchase of Horizon, a
senior industry source told Reuters two weeks ago.