LONDON May 15 RWE and E.ON's British nuclear joint venture is unlikely to be bought by two other UK nuclear new build consortia, Britain's Energy Minister Charles Hendry said on Tuesday.

"We would not expect the two other nuclear consortia to buy Horizon (...) It would be a new investor," Hendry told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

The two consortia are France's EDF together with Britain's Centrica and France's GDF Suez in partnership with Spain's Iberdrola.

He also said the government had actively approached sovereign wealth funds across the world to purchase Horizon, which RWE and E.ON put up for sale in March.

Five groups are currently eyeing the purchase of Horizon, a senior industry source told Reuters two weeks ago.