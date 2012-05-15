* RWE npower CEO confirms talks with potential buyers
* Nomura acting as financial advisor on Horizon sale
* Power market reform to be introduced to Parliament May 22
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, May 15 Britain's Energy Minister said on
Tuesday that RWE and E.ON's British nuclear
joint venture, Horizon, was likely to be bought by new
investors, not the existing UK nuclear new build groups.
Britain's nuclear future was thrown into doubt in March when
RWE and E.ON, under pressure from their home country's decision
to phase out nuclear power, announced the sale of Horizon, while
the government is pushing through an electricity market reform
that seeks to attract new nuclear investment.
"We would not expect it to be one of the other two nuclear
consortia to take over Horizon. I think this would be new
investors who come forward," the minister, Charles Hendry, told
a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
He added that the government had approached sovereign wealth
funds for investment.
Horizon, based in Gloucester, plans to build at least 6
gigawatts (GW) of new nuclear power capacity at sites in
Oldbury, central England, and Wylfa, north Wales, an investment
RWE and E.ON had estimated at 15 billion pounds.
The two other consortia have proposed building new nuclear
plants in Britain are France's EDF together with
Britain's Centrica and France's GDF Suez in
partnership with Spain's Iberdrola.
"We have quite actively sought investment (in Horizon) from
sovereign wealth funds, in different parts of the world because
of their desire to invest in low carbon technologies," Hendry
told the committee.
Five groups are currently eyeing the purchase of Horizon,
including U.S., Chinese and Middle Eastern investors, a senior
industry source told Reuters two weeks ago.
Volker Beckers, CEO of the German utility's UK arm RWE
npower, told the same committee on Tuesday that the companies
were now in conversation with potential buyers and that an
information memorandum had been agreed with a sales advisor, but
declined to disclose any names.
Hendry said the utilities had appointed Japanese bank Nomura
as financial advisor for the Horizon sale.
Even though the choice of buyer is ultimately in the hands
of the utilities, the UK government has a strong interest in
helping to find a suitable candidate because much of its
electricity market reform, due to be laid before Parliament on
May 22, rests on the assumption that nuclear will form part of
the future energy mix.
The proposals aim to reward producers of low-carbon energy,
including nuclear, by guaranteeing a minimum electricity price.
The government is looking for an investor that meets
Britain's nuclear safety and security requirements and who can
offer a benefit to the UK more generally, Hendry said.
"What we're looking for is a consortium where there is real
proven expertise," he said.