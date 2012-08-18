LONDON Aug 18 Britain's largest nuclear power producer, EDF Energy, stopped its 500-megawatt (MW) Hunterston B-7 nuclear reactor on Friday for a planned outage, a spokesman for the company said.

"Unit 3 at Hunterston B power station is on a planned statutory outage which commenced on Friday 17 August 2012," he said.

Nuclear reactors are regularly taken offline to undergo inspection and maintenance work.