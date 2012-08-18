UK motorway services station reopens after police incident - roads authority
LONDON, June 5 A motorway services station outside London has reopened following a police incident, Britain's major roads authority Highways England said on Monday.
LONDON Aug 18 Britain's largest nuclear power producer, EDF Energy, stopped its 500-megawatt (MW) Hunterston B-7 nuclear reactor on Friday for a planned outage, a spokesman for the company said.
"Unit 3 at Hunterston B power station is on a planned statutory outage which commenced on Friday 17 August 2012," he said.
Nuclear reactors are regularly taken offline to undergo inspection and maintenance work.
LONDON, June 5 A motorway services station outside London has reopened following a police incident, Britain's major roads authority Highways England said on Monday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 5 The Trump administration will unveil revised self-driving guidelines within the next few months, the head of the U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday, responding to automakers' calls for regulations that will sanction their costly efforts to put autonomous vehicles on the road.