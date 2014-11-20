LONDON Nov 20 The British government said on
Thursday it was assessing developer EDF's progress in
building the new Hinkley Point C nuclear plant and reviewing
costs, but played down a report that this was prompted by
concerns over potential delays.
Britain announced a deal late last year with France's EDF to
build Britain's first new nuclear plant in decades. The project
in southwest England is expected to cost around 16 billion
pounds ($25 billion) and start producing electricity in 2023.
The Times newspaper reported on Thursday that the government
was carrying out a "secret review" of the project due to
concerns over potential delays which it said had grown after
EDF's announcement of a new one-year delay in the construction
of the same type of reactor in France.
However Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change
said the assessment was unrelated to EDF's announcement on
Tuesday about the Areva-designed EPR reactor in Flamanville,
France.
"We constantly monitor investment projects to make sure
they're delivered on time and within budget," a spokeswoman
said. "EDF Energy have opened their books to allow our expert
external advisers to challenge and verify the projected costs of
constructing, operating and decommissioning the power station,
but this is nothing new," she said.
A spokesman for EDF said this was a normal process that the
British government followed for all investment projects, and was
not specific to Hinkley Point.
Liberum utility analyst Peter Atherton also said such
reviews were normal practice.
"The government hasn't signed its final contract (with EDF)
yet so it makes sense for them to be carrying out several final
checks before this happens," he said.
The development of EPR reactors has been beset with delays.
Construction on the first EPR in Olkiluoto, Finland started in
2005. It had originally been scheduled to go live in 2009, but
that is now expected to happen in late 2018.
(1 US dollar = 0.6389 British pound)
