LONDON May 22 Britain's defence ministry on Tuesday said it had awarded a 328 million pounds ($518.32 million) contract to design the next generation of its nuclear-armed Successor submarines to British defence group BAE Systems.

Babcock International has been awarded a 15 million pound contract to design parts of the in-service support, while Rolls-Royce has been awarded a 4 million pound deal for the integration of the reactor design.

Britain's defence ministry said the deals would sustain or create 1,900 jobs at sites across the UK and that engineers at the companies would work with the MoD on the design of the submarines which will use a new nuclear propulsion system.

The first Successor submarine is due to be delivered in 2028, replacing the Vanguard Class submarines which currently carry the UK's nuclear deterrent - Trident.

Britain is committed to renewing Trident submarines at a cost of around 20 billion pounds.