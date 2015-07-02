* Public aid for Britain's Hinkley Point C under attack
BERLIN, July 2 Greenpeace and nine German and
Austrian utilities selling renewable energy said on Thursday
they are launching legal action against state aid for a new
British nuclear power plant, which was approved by the European
Commission.
Greenpeace and the others in the group said at a news
briefing that the lawsuit would be filed with the European Court
of Justice in Luxembourg in the coming days, over the Hinkley
Point C project in southwest England.
It would be based on the argument that billions of euros of
subsidies for nuclear energy would distort prices in mainland
European power markets, which are linked to those in Britain via
a small French interconnector.
"We are complaining against these boundless nuclear
subsidies, because from an ecological and macro-economic
viewpoint, they appear senseless and bring substantial financial
disadvantages for other energy suppliers, renewable energies and
for consumers," said Soenke Tangermann, managing director of the
Greenpeace Energy co-operative.
The project, due to be built by French utility EDF,
is deemed crucial for Britain's plan to replace a fifth of its
nuclear power and coal plants in the coming decade.
Germany's decision to phase out nuclear and to focus on wind
and solar power sets it at odds with decisions in Britain and
France to invest in emissions-free nuclear, which they have
chosen to play a major role in combating climate change.
The European Commission last year approved state aid for the
16 billion pound ($25 billion) Hinkley Point
plan.
EU member states can choose their individual power
generation mix, but have to obey rules respecting the European
drive for harmonised internal markets.
The campaigners said price guarantees for Hinkley Point C's
output, calculated over 35 years, would amount to 108 billion
euros while state guarantees for the construction of the reactor
exceeded another 20 billion euros.
They said the Hinkley Point C could become a precedent for
nuclear projects in Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary,
which would run counter to Germany's intended transition to a
renewable-based energy future.
Artificially low prices of electricity derived from
subsidised nuclear plants would push up prices German consumers
were paying for green energy, they said.
Greenpeace Energy supplies 111,000 customers with renewable
power.
The other nine companies in the alliance are
Energieversorgung Filstal, municipal utilities (called
Stadtwerke) of Aalen, Bietigheim-Bissingen, Bochum, Mainz,
Muehlacker, Schwaebisch Hall and Tuebingen, and Austria's
oekostrom.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt, editing by William
Hardy)