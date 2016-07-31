LONDON, July 31 High-profile British Treasury
Minister Jim O'Neill, a former Goldman Sachs chief economist,
could quit his post over Prime Minister Theresa May's new
approach to Chinese investment, the Financial Times reported,
citing a friend of O'Neill.
May intervened personally last week to delay the final
decision on a partly-Chinese funded nuclear power project, a
source said on Saturday, while a former colleague said May had
previously expressed concern about the national security
implications of the planned Chinese investment.
O'Neill is a member of the unelected upper house of
parliament and works in the finance ministry as Commercial
Secretary, with responsibilities including infrastructure policy
and promoting Britain as a source of foreign direct investment.
Widely respected and influential in the global investment
community, his appointment in 2015 was considered a major coup
for the British government. He kept his role despite sweeping
changes to the government in July following May's promotion to
leader after David Cameron's resigned.
"He's considering why he has been asked to stay," said one
friend according to the Financial Times.
The friend said O'Neill was baffled about the government's
change of tack on China, and will quit unless May can explain
why she wants him to stay, according to the FT report.
The Treasury declined to comment on the report.
In her previous role as interior minister, May had expressed
concerns about the government's approach to Chinese investment,
citing national security concerns, according to Britain's former
business secretary Vince Cable.
O'Neill had been heavily involved in former finance minister
George Osborne's push for a "Golden Era" of relations between
the two countries, largely based on courting Chinese investment
in British infrastructure.
Osborne left the government earlier this month along with
Cameron in the wake of the country's vote to leave the European
Union. He was replaced by former foreign minister Philip
Hammond.
China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN) was set to invest
around 6 billion pounds ($7.93 billion) for a 33 percent stake
in the Hinkley Point nuclear project, paving the way for it to
lead another project in Britain that would use Chinese nuclear
technology.
A decision is now due by the autumn, possibly as early as
September.
